Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) latest performance of -0.31% is not what was on cards

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.31% to $246.17, before settling in for the price of $246.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LOW posted a 52-week range of $206.38-$280.64.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 17.37% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $561.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $560.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $138.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $239.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $235.54.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry. Lowe’s Cos., Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 79.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 231.06, making the entire transaction reach 231,063 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 11 ’25, Company’s EVP, Stores sold 43,810 for 272.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,942,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 66,566 in total.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.08 per share during the current fiscal year. Lowe’s Cos., Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.35% and is forecasted to reach 12.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.41, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.59.

In the same vein, LOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.06, a figure that is expected to reach 1.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW)

[Lowe’s Cos., Inc, LOW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.91% While, its Average True Range was 63.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.62 that was higher than 4.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.