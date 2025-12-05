Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.64 million

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) flaunted slowness of -1.43% at $1.38, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGNX posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$3.64.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.47%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6107, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6412.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Macrogenics Inc industry. Macrogenics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.08%, in contrast to 68.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 50,500 shares at the rate of 1.52, making the entire transaction reach 76,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,500. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20 ’25, Company’s Director bought 49,500 for 1.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 73,755. This particular insider is now the holder of 111,000 in total.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year. Macrogenics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.44% and is forecasted to reach -1.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -22.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.47% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Macrogenics Inc (MGNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68.

In the same vein, MGNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Macrogenics Inc, MGNX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.82% While, its Average True Range was 38.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1011 that was lower than 0.1255 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.