Mannkind Corp (MNKD) is predicted to post EPS of 0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) established initial surge of 2.15% at $5.71, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $5.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNKD posted a 52-week range of $3.38-$7.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $307.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $298.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.74.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mannkind Corp industry. Mannkind Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.93%, in contrast to 57.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 107,920 shares at the rate of 5.57, making the entire transaction reach 601,114 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,504,792. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02 ’25, Company’s EVP Genl Counsel & Secretary sold 147,780 for 5.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 823,135. This particular insider is now the holder of 841,719 in total.

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mannkind Corp (MNKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $60.55, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.02.

In the same vein, MNKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mannkind Corp (MNKD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mannkind Corp, MNKD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.08 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.16% While, its Average True Range was 71.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Mannkind Corp (MNKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was lower than 0.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.