Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) last month performance of 1.50% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (NYSE: MMC) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.36% to $183.2, before settling in for the price of $183.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMC posted a 52-week range of $174.18-$248.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $490.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $489.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $188.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $211.85.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry. Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 90.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 21,079 shares at the rate of 182.22, making the entire transaction reach 3,841,015 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,681.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.24 per share during the current fiscal year. Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.18% and is forecasted to reach 10.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (NYSE: MMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.97, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.60.

In the same vein, MMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.34, a figure that is expected to reach 1.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC)

[Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc, MMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.22% While, its Average True Range was 53.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.85 that was lower than 3.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.