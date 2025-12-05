Mastercard Incorporated (MA) last month volatility was 1.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.06% at $542.31, before settling in for the price of $553.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MA posted a 52-week range of $465.59-$601.77.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.82%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $893.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $819.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $486.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $557.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $559.83.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Mastercard Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.75%, in contrast to 82.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 17,263 shares at the rate of 591.00, making the entire transaction reach 10,202,458 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,234.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.28 per share during the current fiscal year. Mastercard Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.91% and is forecasted to reach 19.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mastercard Incorporated (MA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.68, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.95.

In the same vein, MA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.64, a figure that is expected to reach 4.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.14% While, its Average True Range was 46.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Mastercard Incorporated (MA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.45 that was higher than 9.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.