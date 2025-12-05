MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $13.76: Right on the Precipice

MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: MBX) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.02% to $30.54, before settling in for the price of $33.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MBX posted a 52-week range of $4.81-$34.83.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.76.

MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. MBX Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.02%, in contrast to 68.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 20 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 13.64, making the entire transaction reach 272,790 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 468,277. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 17 ’25, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 13.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 264,984. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year. MBX Biosciences Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.83% and is forecasted to reach -3.01 in the upcoming year.

MBX Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: MBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 32.95.

In the same vein, MBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX)

[MBX Biosciences Inc, MBX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.14% While, its Average True Range was 55.77.

Raw Stochastic average of MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.40 that was higher than 1.68 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.