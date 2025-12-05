Metlife Inc (MET) Moves 0.67% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.67% at $78.03, before settling in for the price of $77.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MET posted a 52-week range of $65.21-$88.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -0.38% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $660.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $549.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.65.

Metlife Inc (MET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. Metlife Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.53%, in contrast to 76.80% institutional ownership.

Metlife Inc (MET) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year. Metlife Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.77% and is forecasted to reach 10.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Metlife Inc (MET). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.69, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.39.

In the same vein, MET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.31, a figure that is expected to reach 2.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Metlife Inc (MET)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.61% While, its Average True Range was 61.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Metlife Inc (MET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.50 that was lower than 1.55 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.