Millrose Properties Inc (MRP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.07 million

Millrose Properties Inc (NYSE: MRP) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.44% to $31.52, before settling in for the price of $31.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRP posted a 52-week range of $19.00-$36.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.11.

Millrose Properties Inc (MRP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Millrose Properties Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.53%, in contrast to 64.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,860 shares at the rate of 31.74, making the entire transaction reach 59,033 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,510. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 32.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,236. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,766 in total.

Millrose Properties Inc (NYSE: MRP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Millrose Properties Inc (MRP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.83.

In the same vein, MRP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Millrose Properties Inc (MRP)

[Millrose Properties Inc, MRP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.16% While, its Average True Range was 55.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Millrose Properties Inc (MRP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.06 that was higher than 0.79 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.