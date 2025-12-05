Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) last month performance of 8.29% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: NXDR) established initial surge of 12.00% at $1.96, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXDR posted a 52-week range of $1.32-$2.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 16.48% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $240.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $217.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $768.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8906, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7807.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Nextdoor Holdings Inc industry. Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.47%, in contrast to 37.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 1.92, making the entire transaction reach 76,860 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 304,193. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 15 ’25, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 40,000 for 2.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,996. This particular insider is now the holder of 344,193 in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year. Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.33% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: NXDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 94.18.

In the same vein, NXDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nextdoor Holdings Inc, NXDR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.08 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.58% While, its Average True Range was 75.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0816 that was lower than 0.1036 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.