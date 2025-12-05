No matter how cynical the overall market is Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) performance over the last week is recorded 0.72%

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 4.87% to $2.8, before settling in for the price of $2.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLDP posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$4.10.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -45.23%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $300.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $296.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $842.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.00.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Ballard Power Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.38%, in contrast to 26.75% institutional ownership.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year. Ballard Power Systems Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.46% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 44.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.23% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.33.

In the same vein, BLDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

[Ballard Power Systems Inc, BLDP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.78% While, its Average True Range was 43.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.17 that was lower than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.