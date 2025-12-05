No matter how cynical the overall market is DocuSign Inc (DOCU) performance over the last week is recorded 3.24%

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.68% at $71.1, before settling in for the price of $70.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOCU posted a 52-week range of $63.50-$107.86.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $201.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $199.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.31.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. DocuSign Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.02%, in contrast to 86.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 365 shares at the rate of 69.19, making the entire transaction reach 25,254 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,805. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02 ’25, Company’s Director sold 450 for 68.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,843. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,478 in total.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year. DocuSign Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.34% and is forecasted to reach 4.07 in the upcoming year.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DocuSign Inc (DOCU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.64, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.28.

In the same vein, DOCU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.99 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.01% While, its Average True Range was 65.04.

Raw Stochastic average of DocuSign Inc (DOCU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.09 that was lower than 2.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.