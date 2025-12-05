No matter how cynical the overall market is Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) performance over the last week is recorded -4.33%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (NYSE: HE) established initial surge of 0.98% at $11.28, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $11.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HE posted a 52-week range of $8.14-$13.41.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $172.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.05.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc industry. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.22%, in contrast to 72.90% institutional ownership.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.12% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (NYSE: HE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.86, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.28.

In the same vein, HE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, HE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.92% While, its Average True Range was 42.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was higher than 0.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.