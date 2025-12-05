No matter how cynical the overall market is Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) performance over the last week is recorded -4.49%

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.58% at $17.46, before settling in for the price of $17.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HR posted a 52-week range of $14.09-$18.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $351.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $348.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.62.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.01%, in contrast to 111.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 05 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 18.00, making the entire transaction reach 270,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,419.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.83% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.27.

In the same vein, HR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.31 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.68% While, its Average True Range was 33.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was higher than 0.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.