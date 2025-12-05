No matter how cynical the overall market is Neogen Corp (NEOG) performance over the last week is recorded -1.82%

As on Thursday, Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG) started slowly as it slid -0.17% to $5.93, before settling in for the price of $5.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEOG posted a 52-week range of $3.87-$13.51.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $217.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.20.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Neogen Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.82%, in contrast to 114.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03 ’25, this organization’s CEO bought 177 shares at the rate of 6.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,106 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 495. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s Director bought 16,000 for 6.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,987. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,917 in total.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year. Neogen Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.72% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neogen Corp (NEOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.45.

In the same vein, NEOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Neogen Corp (NEOG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Neogen Corp, NEOG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.89 million was lower the volume of 5.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.27% While, its Average True Range was 47.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Neogen Corp (NEOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was higher than 0.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.