No matter how cynical the overall market is NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) performance over the last week is recorded 3.83%

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.80% to $6.23, before settling in for the price of $6.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEXT posted a 52-week range of $5.16-$12.12.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.71%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -656.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.01.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. NextDecade Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.85%, in contrast to 38.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 310,964 shares at the rate of 5.93, making the entire transaction reach 1,844,483 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,198,690. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 205,160 for 6.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,242,141. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,887,726 in total.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year. NextDecade Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -656.25% and is forecasted to reach -3.83 in the upcoming year.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64.

In the same vein, NEXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

[NextDecade Corporation, NEXT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.83% While, its Average True Range was 60.21.

Raw Stochastic average of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was lower than 0.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.