Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.45

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) flaunted slowness of -1.96% at $10.48, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $10.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PK posted a 52-week range of $8.27-$15.79.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.81%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -133.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc industry. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.06%, in contrast to 103.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 11.75, making the entire transaction reach 235,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 157,478.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -133.76% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -24.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.81% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.54.

In the same vein, PK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, PK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.93 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.68% While, its Average True Range was 47.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.30 that was lower than 0.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.