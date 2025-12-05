Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) last week performance was 2.07%

As on Thursday, ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE: ACVA) started slowly as it slid -0.13% to $7.89, before settling in for the price of $7.9 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACVA posted a 52-week range of $4.95-$23.30.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $163.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.92.

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. ACV Auctions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.05%, in contrast to 100.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s VP, Corporate Controller & CAO sold 1,750 shares at the rate of 8.00, making the entire transaction reach 14,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,488.

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year. ACV Auctions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.53% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 75.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.01.

In the same vein, ACVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ACV Auctions Inc, ACVA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.27 million was lower the volume of 2.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.27% While, its Average True Range was 64.10.

Raw Stochastic average of ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was lower than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.