Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) last week performance was 8.57%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) set off with pace as it heaved 1.53% to $2.66, before settling in for the price of $2.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLOV posted a 52-week range of $2.12-$4.87.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -237.67%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -237.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -93.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $391.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $390.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.11.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Clover Health Investments Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.33%, in contrast to 26.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04 ’25, this organization’s CEO, Medicare Advantage sold 30,385 shares at the rate of 3.58, making the entire transaction reach 108,778 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,793,411.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year. Clover Health Investments Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -93.23% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77.

In the same vein, CLOV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Clover Health Investments Corp, CLOV]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.06 million was inferior to the volume of 7.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.72% While, its Average True Range was 58.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.12 that was lower than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.