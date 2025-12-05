Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Match Group Inc (MTCH) last week performance was 1.99%

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) established initial surge of 0.74% at $33.88, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $33.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTCH posted a 52-week range of $26.39-$39.20.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.62%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $234.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.65.

Match Group Inc (MTCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Match Group Inc industry. Match Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.72%, in contrast to 107.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,000 shares at the rate of 31.84, making the entire transaction reach 445,691 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 165,128. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 6,531 for 37.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 245,024. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,240 in total.

Match Group Inc (MTCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year. Match Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.35% and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc (MTCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.77, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.31.

In the same vein, MTCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Match Group Inc, MTCH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.92% While, its Average True Range was 66.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Match Group Inc (MTCH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.66 that was lower than 0.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.