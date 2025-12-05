Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Playboy Inc (PLBY) last week performance was 14.14%

Playboy Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 17.84% at $2.18, before settling in for the price of $1.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLBY posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$2.44.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -536.41%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -536.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $234.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4800.

Playboy Inc (PLBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. Playboy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.22%, in contrast to 9.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 1.65, making the entire transaction reach 123,975 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 215,010.

Playboy Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Playboy Inc (PLBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39.

In the same vein, PLBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Playboy Inc (PLBY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Playboy Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.24% While, its Average True Range was 82.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Playboy Inc (PLBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1300 that was higher than 0.0900 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.