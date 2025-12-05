Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) last week performance was 1.16%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) set off with pace as it heaved 1.02% to $78.48, before settling in for the price of $77.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RVMD posted a 52-week range of $29.17-$79.07.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -27.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $189.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $165.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.77.

Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Revolution Medicines Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.50%, in contrast to 88.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,418 shares at the rate of 74.00, making the entire transaction reach 400,932 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 110,994. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 25 ’25, Company’s insider sold 60,000 for 75.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,504,962. This particular insider is now the holder of 247,863 in total.

Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.65 per share during the current fiscal year. Revolution Medicines Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.64% and is forecasted to reach -6.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -16.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.05.

In the same vein, RVMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.18, a figure that is expected to reach -1.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Revolution Medicines Inc, RVMD]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.85 million was inferior to the volume of 1.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.16% While, its Average True Range was 79.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.80 that was higher than 1.85 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.