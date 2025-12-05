Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) last week performance was 7.76%

As on Thursday, ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.44% to $95.59, before settling in for the price of $93.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTAN posted a 52-week range of $79.81-$131.33.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 154.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.38.

ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. ServiceTitan Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.80%, in contrast to 50.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 833 shares at the rate of 92.79, making the entire transaction reach 77,294 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 343,453. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 833 for 90.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,012. This particular insider is now the holder of 344,286 in total.

ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year. ServiceTitan Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 154.95% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year.

ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 169.79.

In the same vein, TTAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ServiceTitan Inc, TTAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.98 million was better the volume of 0.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.27% While, its Average True Range was 68.94.

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.06 that was lower than 3.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.