Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) last week performance was 3.23%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.20% at $21.58, before settling in for the price of $21.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIRI posted a 52-week range of $18.69-$29.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 145.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $337.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $329.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.36.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.01%, in contrast to 74.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,845 shares at the rate of 21.64, making the entire transaction reach 39,926 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,969.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 145.32% and is forecasted to reach 3.11 in the upcoming year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.78, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.94.

In the same vein, SIRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.13 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.01% While, its Average True Range was 58.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.56 that was lower than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.