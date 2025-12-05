Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK) last week performance was 1.67%

Tetra Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEK) established initial surge of 1.78% at $35.36, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $34.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTEK posted a 52-week range of $27.27-$43.50.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.97%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $259.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.81.

Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tetra Tech, Inc industry. Tetra Tech, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.57%, in contrast to 96.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,390 shares at the rate of 36.00, making the entire transaction reach 86,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,725.

Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year. Tetra Tech, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.52% and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in the upcoming year.

Tetra Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.77, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.01.

In the same vein, TTEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tetra Tech, Inc, TTEK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.29% While, its Average True Range was 60.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Tetra Tech, Inc (TTEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.98 that was higher than 0.87 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.