Philip Morris International Inc (PM) plunge -5.05% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.06% to $148.58, before settling in for the price of $151.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PM posted a 52-week range of $116.12-$186.69.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -0.38% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.56 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.55 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $231.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $155.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $164.08.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Tobacco industry. Philip Morris International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.16%, in contrast to 82.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06 ’25, this organization’s Pres. Smoke-Free Oral Products sold 3,679 shares at the rate of 152.96, making the entire transaction reach 562,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,828.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year. Philip Morris International Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.71% and is forecasted to reach 8.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Philip Morris International Inc (PM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.91, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.85.

In the same vein, PM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.52, a figure that is expected to reach 1.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Philip Morris International Inc, PM]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.5 million was inferior to the volume of 6.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.47% While, its Average True Range was 34.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Philip Morris International Inc (PM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.48 that was lower than 3.54 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.