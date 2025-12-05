Phillips 66 (PSX) EPS growth this year is 4.42%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.31% to $139.42, before settling in for the price of $139.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSX posted a 52-week range of $91.01-$143.25.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.91% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $402.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $402.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $135.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.36.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Phillips 66’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 77.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 25,500 shares at the rate of 140.04, making the entire transaction reach 3,571,020 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,838.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.52 per share during the current fiscal year. Phillips 66’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.42% and is forecasted to reach 12.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.91% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phillips 66 (PSX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.10, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.58.

In the same vein, PSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.66, a figure that is expected to reach 2.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Phillips 66, PSX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.88 million was inferior to the volume of 3.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.51% While, its Average True Range was 58.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Phillips 66 (PSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.54 that was higher than 3.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.