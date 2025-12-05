Progressive Corp (PGR) volume hits 1.97 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) started slowly as it slid -0.04% to $227.09, before settling in for the price of $227.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $199.90-$292.99.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 16.48% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $586.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $584.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $133.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $226.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $254.52.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Progressive Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 87.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28 ’25, this organization’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 228.48, making the entire transaction reach 1,142,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 223,024.

Progressive Corp (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.48 per share during the current fiscal year. Progressive Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.65% and is forecasted to reach 16.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.48% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progressive Corp (PGR). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.44, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.81.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.25, a figure that is expected to reach 4.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Progressive Corp, PGR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.72 million was lower the volume of 3.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.67% While, its Average True Range was 57.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Progressive Corp (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.07 that was lower than 4.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.