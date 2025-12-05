Prologis Inc (PLD) surge 0.02% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.78% at $128.18, before settling in for the price of $129.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLD posted a 52-week range of $85.35-$129.87.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.82%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $928.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $926.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $121.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $122.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.32.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. Prologis Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.27%, in contrast to 96.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 621 shares at the rate of 127.60, making the entire transaction reach 79,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,208. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 03 ’25, Company’s Director sold 500 for 123.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,570. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,829 in total.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year. Prologis Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.52% and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prologis Inc (PLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.32, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.55.

In the same vein, PLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prologis Inc (PLD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.53% While, its Average True Range was 62.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Prologis Inc (PLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.38 that was higher than 2.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.