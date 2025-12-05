reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE) surge 8.18% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, reAlpha Tech Corp (NASDAQ: AIRE) set off with pace as it heaved 8.14% to $0.56, before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIRE posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$4.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5847, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6649.

reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. reAlpha Tech Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.73%, in contrast to 2.82% institutional ownership.

reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year. reAlpha Tech Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.22% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

reAlpha Tech Corp (NASDAQ: AIRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.29.

In the same vein, AIRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE)

Going through the that latest performance of [reAlpha Tech Corp, AIRE]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.85 million was inferior to the volume of 14.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.41% While, its Average True Range was 60.07.

Raw Stochastic average of reAlpha Tech Corp (AIRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0527 that was lower than 0.1125 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.