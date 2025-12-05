Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) PE Ratio stood at $25.64: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.03% to $71.93, before settling in for the price of $71.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSR posted a 52-week range of $58.71-$73.13.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $327.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $305.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.77.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Restaurant Brands International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.91%, in contrast to 90.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 26 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 72.77, making the entire transaction reach 509,418 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,962. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 43,597 for 69.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,042,920. This particular insider is now the holder of 193,855 in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year. Restaurant Brands International Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.27% and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.77% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.64, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.52.

In the same vein, QSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Restaurant Brands International Inc, QSR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.69 million was inferior to the volume of 2.56 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.38% While, its Average True Range was 64.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.25 that was higher than 1.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.