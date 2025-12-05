RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) PE Ratio stood at $150.52: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.28% to $7.27, before settling in for the price of $7.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLJ posted a 52-week range of $6.16-$10.74.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -14.29%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -96.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.54.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.33%, in contrast to 90.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 13,413 shares at the rate of 7.51, making the entire transaction reach 100,732 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,159. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 8.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 80,298. This particular insider is now the holder of 124,217 in total.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year. RLJ Lodging Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -96.36% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $150.52, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.96.

In the same vein, RLJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Going through the that latest performance of [RLJ Lodging Trust, RLJ]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.06 million was inferior to the volume of 2.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.35% While, its Average True Range was 42.48.

Raw Stochastic average of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.20 that was higher than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.