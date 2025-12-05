Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) volume hits 2.6 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) started slowly as it slid -2.45% to $259.27, before settling in for the price of $265.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $164.01-$366.50.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $272.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $253.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $287.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $277.09.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Royal Caribbean Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.04%, in contrast to 82.41% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,100 shares at the rate of 281.76, making the entire transaction reach 309,936 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,234.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year. Royal Caribbean Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.51% and is forecasted to reach 17.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.51, and its Beta score is 1.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.75.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.81, a figure that is expected to reach 2.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Royal Caribbean Group, RCL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.67 million was lower the volume of 2.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.82% While, its Average True Range was 42.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.78 that was lower than 9.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.