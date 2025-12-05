Sabre Corp (SABR) went up 1.23% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) set off with pace as it heaved 1.23% to $1.65, before settling in for the price of $1.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SABR posted a 52-week range of $1.52-$4.63.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $394.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $366.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $651.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8158, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4829.

Sabre Corp (SABR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Sabre Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.21%, in contrast to 84.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 24,325 shares at the rate of 4.24, making the entire transaction reach 103,211 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,729.

Sabre Corp (SABR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year. Sabre Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.95% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sabre Corp (SABR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.36, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, SABR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sabre Corp (SABR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sabre Corp, SABR]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.57 million was inferior to the volume of 6.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.20% While, its Average True Range was 44.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Sabre Corp (SABR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0759 that was lower than 0.0982 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.