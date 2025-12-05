Satellogic Inc (SATL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.45 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ: SATL) set off with pace as it heaved 8.70% to $1.75, before settling in for the price of $1.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SATL posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$5.49.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 51.72%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $237.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3290, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2977.

Satellogic Inc (SATL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Satellogic Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.16%, in contrast to 20.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 283,121 shares at the rate of 4.08, making the entire transaction reach 1,153,831 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,323,482. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 14 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 11,040 for 4.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 44,166. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,606,603 in total.

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ: SATL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Satellogic Inc (SATL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.42.

In the same vein, SATL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28.

Technical Analysis of Satellogic Inc (SATL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Satellogic Inc, SATL]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.42 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.87% While, its Average True Range was 60.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Satellogic Inc (SATL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1182 that was lower than 0.2200 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.