Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) is predicted to post EPS of 1.85 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ: SAIC) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 16.29% to $101.79, before settling in for the price of $87.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAIC posted a 52-week range of $84.15-$133.00.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.35%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $107.31.

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Science Applications International Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 81.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 10 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Civilian bought 100 shares at the rate of 97.35, making the entire transaction reach 9,735 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,535. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03 ’25, Company’s EVP, Civilian bought 100 for 102.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,203. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,572 in total.

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.2 per share during the current fiscal year. Science Applications International Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.25% and is forecasted to reach 9.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ: SAIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Science Applications International Corp (SAIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.99, and its Beta score is 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.97.

In the same vein, SAIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.83, a figure that is expected to reach 1.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

[Science Applications International Corp, SAIC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.00% While, its Average True Range was 86.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.64 that was lower than 2.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.