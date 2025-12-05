Sealed Air Corp (SEE) volume hits 2.43 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) started slowly as it slid -0.45% to $42.28, before settling in for the price of $42.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEE posted a 52-week range of $22.78-$44.27.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.40.

Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Sealed Air Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.58%, in contrast to 102.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,120 shares at the rate of 30.00, making the entire transaction reach 33,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,000.

Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year. Sealed Air Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.46% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sealed Air Corp (SEE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.72, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.12.

In the same vein, SEE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sealed Air Corp, SEE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.59 million was lower the volume of 1.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.78% While, its Average True Range was 59.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Sealed Air Corp (SEE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.72 that was lower than 0.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.