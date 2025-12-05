Semtech Corp (SMTC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.01

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) established initial surge of 6.56% at $78.28, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $73.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMTC posted a 52-week range of $24.05-$79.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.49.

Semtech Corp (SMTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Semtech Corp industry. Semtech Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.65%, in contrast to 113.72% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19 ’25, Company’s Director sold 500 for 63.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,540. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,279 in total.

Semtech Corp (SMTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year. Semtech Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.64% and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in the upcoming year.

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Semtech Corp (SMTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $257.33, and its Beta score is 2.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.59.

In the same vein, SMTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Semtech Corp (SMTC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Semtech Corp, SMTC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.19% While, its Average True Range was 71.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Semtech Corp (SMTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.98 that was higher than 3.06 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.