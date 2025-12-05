Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.06M

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.60% at $18.3, before settling in for the price of $18.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STWD posted a 52-week range of $16.59-$21.05.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.26%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $370.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $349.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.50.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 53.21% institutional ownership.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.22% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.44, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.04.

In the same vein, STWD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.37% While, its Average True Range was 56.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was higher than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.