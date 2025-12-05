Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.46

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 64.34% to $8.71, before settling in for the price of $5.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNCR posted a 52-week range of $3.98-$12.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $100.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.39.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Synchronoss Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.41%, in contrast to 45.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 8,004 shares at the rate of 6.99, making the entire transaction reach 55,924 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 437,560. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 7,913 for 7.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,842. This particular insider is now the holder of 429,647 in total.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year. Synchronoss Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.48% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.89.

In the same vein, SNCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)

[Synchronoss Technologies Inc, SNCR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.99% While, its Average True Range was 88.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was lower than 0.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.