Synchrony Financial (SYF) last month volatility was 2.65%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) set off with pace as it heaved 1.58% to $80.4, before settling in for the price of $79.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYF posted a 52-week range of $40.54-$80.40.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $360.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $358.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.24.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Synchrony Financial’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.48%, in contrast to 106.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 32,000 shares at the rate of 72.80, making the entire transaction reach 2,329,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 127,100.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year. Synchrony Financial’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.79% and is forecasted to reach 9.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchrony Financial (SYF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.79, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.97.

In the same vein, SYF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.15, a figure that is expected to reach 2.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Synchrony Financial, SYF]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.5 million was inferior to the volume of 3.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.61% While, its Average True Range was 78.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.98 that was higher than 1.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.