T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) went down -0.24% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) flaunted slowness of -0.24% at $208.01, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $208.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMUS posted a 52-week range of $199.41-$276.49.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.24% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $486.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $232.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $218.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $239.82.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the T-Mobile US Inc industry. T-Mobile US Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.50%, in contrast to 38.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 22,500 shares at the rate of 216.97, making the entire transaction reach 4,881,825 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 308,696. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18 ’25, Company’s Director sold 22,500 for 214.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,820,625. This particular insider is now the holder of 286,196 in total.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year. T-Mobile US Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.05% and is forecasted to reach 11.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.00, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.57.

In the same vein, TMUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.40, a figure that is expected to reach 2.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [T-Mobile US Inc, TMUS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.43 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.12% While, its Average True Range was 43.70.

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.69 that was lower than 4.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.