Tempus AI Inc (TEM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 5.05

As on Thursday, Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.90% to $76.33, before settling in for the price of $74.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEM posted a 52-week range of $31.36-$104.32.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -32.48%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.48%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.59.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Tempus AI Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.80%, in contrast to 47.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 250 shares at the rate of 75.55, making the entire transaction reach 18,888 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,421. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,000 for 75.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 378,620. This particular insider is now the holder of 153,808 in total.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year. Tempus AI Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.52% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tempus AI Inc (TEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.29.

In the same vein, TEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tempus AI Inc, TEM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.83 million was lower the volume of 10.95 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.47% While, its Average True Range was 54.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Tempus AI Inc (TEM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.10 that was lower than 4.86 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.