The key reasons why Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) is -8.22% away from 52-week high?

Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.42% at $29.25, before settling in for the price of $28.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMTM posted a 52-week range of $16.01-$31.87.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 192.57%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 192.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $196.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.45.

Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. Amentum Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.27%, in contrast to 62.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 4,600 shares at the rate of 21.23, making the entire transaction reach 97,635 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,600. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 12 ’25, Company’s Executive Chair bought 100,000 for 20.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,080,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 620,893 in total.

Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year. Amentum Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.88% and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 192.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $107.70, and its Beta score is 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.81.

In the same vein, AMTM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.39 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.24% While, its Average True Range was 70.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.62 that was higher than 0.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.