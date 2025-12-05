The key reasons why Centene Corp (CNC) is -41.85% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.10% to $38.85, before settling in for the price of $38.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNC posted a 52-week range of $25.08-$66.81.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.96%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $491.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $479.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.52.

Centene Corp (CNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Centene Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.54%, in contrast to 94.86% institutional ownership.

Centene Corp (CNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year. Centene Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.16% and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -16.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Centene Corp (CNC). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.69.

In the same vein, CNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.82, a figure that is expected to reach -1.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corp (CNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Centene Corp, CNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.92 million was inferior to the volume of 9.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.22% While, its Average True Range was 59.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Centene Corp (CNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.38 that was higher than 1.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.