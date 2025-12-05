The key reasons why International Business Machines Corp (IBM) is -5.20% away from 52-week high?

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.77% at $307.99, before settling in for the price of $302.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBM posted a 52-week range of $214.50-$324.90.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -9.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $934.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $933.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $287.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $295.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $267.22.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. International Business Machines Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 63.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03 ’25, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 26,543 shares at the rate of 253.01, making the entire transaction reach 6,715,639 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,007.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year. International Business Machines Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.09% and is forecasted to reach 12.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.46% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Business Machines Corp (IBM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.86. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.84, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.08.

In the same vein, IBM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.36, a figure that is expected to reach 4.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.74% While, its Average True Range was 58.59.

Raw Stochastic average of International Business Machines Corp (IBM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.38 that was higher than 6.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.