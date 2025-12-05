The key reasons why Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) is -6.00% away from 52-week high?

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.38% to $190.15, before settling in for the price of $189.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPC posted a 52-week range of $115.10-$202.29.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.52%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $301.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $191.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $167.13.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 75.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Legal Ofc & Corp Sec sold 10,879 shares at the rate of 163.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,773,277 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,700.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.21 per share during the current fiscal year. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.41% and is forecasted to reach 15.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.28, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.37.

In the same vein, MPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.38, a figure that is expected to reach 3.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

[Marathon Petroleum Corp, MPC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.79% While, its Average True Range was 44.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.15 that was higher than 4.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.