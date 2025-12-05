The key reasons why Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) is -26.75% away from 52-week high?

As on Thursday, Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.48% to $4.19, before settling in for the price of $4.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEF posted a 52-week range of $3.89-$5.72.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 618.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.64 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.64 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.97.

Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Telefonica S.A ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 1.26% institutional ownership.

Telefonica S.A ADR (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.37.

In the same vein, TEF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Telefonica S.A ADR, TEF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.1 million was better the volume of 0.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.52% While, its Average True Range was 41.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonica S.A ADR (TEF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.06 that was higher than 0.06 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.