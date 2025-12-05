The key reasons why Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is -6.99% away from 52-week high?

As on Thursday, Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.73% to $40.3, before settling in for the price of $39.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WES posted a 52-week range of $33.60-$43.33.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.33%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $381.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $239.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.83.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Western Midstream Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.39%, in contrast to 36.27% institutional ownership.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year. Western Midstream Partners LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.35% and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.92, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.93.

In the same vein, WES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Western Midstream Partners LP, WES], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.64 million was better the volume of 1.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.33% While, its Average True Range was 72.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.61 that was lower than 0.71 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.