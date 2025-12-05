Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) volume hits 3.53 million: A New Opening for Investors

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.03% at $86.08, before settling in for the price of $84.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TD posted a 52-week range of $51.25-$85.11.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.91%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.71 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.70 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $146.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.31.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Toronto Dominion Bank’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.25%, in contrast to 52.36% institutional ownership.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year. Toronto Dominion Bank’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.14 in the upcoming year.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.35, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.69.

In the same vein, TD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.32, a figure that is expected to reach 1.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.44% While, its Average True Range was 76.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.30 that was higher than 1.08 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.