Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) average volume reaches $6.25M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ: DJT) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.43% at $11.79, before settling in for the price of $11.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DJT posted a 52-week range of $10.18-$43.46.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $280.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.73.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.62%, in contrast to 23.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 10.46, making the entire transaction reach 10,465 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 326,236. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17 ’25, Company’s Director sold 5,200 for 10.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,083. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,841 in total.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ: DJT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 42.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 897.06.

In the same vein, DJT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59.

Technical Analysis of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ: DJT), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.90% While, its Average True Range was 52.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.54 that was lower than 0.59 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.